Tampa Capitalizes on Late Chances, Defeat Dunedin to Even Series

May 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





TAMPA, FL. - The Tampa Tarpons defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays by the final score of 4-1 in game two of the three game set on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. RHP Joey Murray was added to the Blue Jays roster from Class-A Lansing prior to the game and threw five innings of scoreless baseball while striking out six. RHP Shawn Semple countered for Tampa and threw five innings, scattering four hits, walking two and striking out three in efforts that produced no-decisions for both starters.

Each of the two offenses were held scoreless until the bottom of the seventh. RHP Turner Larkins was working into his second inning for Dunedin out of the pen and surrendered a lead-off walk to Isiah Gilliam and a single to Pablo Olivares to put two runners aboard. Donny Sands stepped up in an RBI situation and cracked a groundball off the left leg of Larkins that deflected out to shallow right allowing Gilliam to score and put runners at the corners. Welfrin Mateo grounded into a 4-6-3 double play that allowed Olivares to score to make it 2-0 Tampa.

In the bottom of the eighth, Steven Sensley drilled a two run homerun over the wall in right off of RHP Matt Shannon to extend Tampa's lead to 4-0. In the top of the ninth, RHP Kyle Zurak was brought out of the bullpen for Tampa. The Blue Jays attempted to rally for the second consecutive night when Cullen Large served a double into the left field corner to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Two batters later, Christian Williams drilled a single through the hole on the left side to put runners at the corners. Two pitches later, Christian Williams attempted to steal and was thrown out at second base for the second out of the frame. Large scored on the next pitch that skipped by Sands and to the backstop to cut the Tampa lead to 4-1. Christopher Bec saw nine pitches and was issued the free pass and Norberto Obesso looped a single to left to put two runners on once again. Demi Orimoloye stepped up with Dunedin down to their final out and grounded a fastball to short for the fielder's choice and the final out of the game.

The 4-1 final marks the 25th game out of the last 31 matchups between the two clubs that have been decided by three runs or less dating back to 2017. The finale and the rubber matchup of the series takes place tomorrow night in Tampa. RHP Miguel Yajure (1-3, 4.78) throws for Tampa, while RHP Graham Spraker (3-0, 2.45) starts for Dunedin. The first pitch is set for 6:30 E.T. and can be heard across the Dunedin Blue Jays Baseball Network through TuneIn Radio at 6:15 E.T.

