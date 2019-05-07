Muzziotti Extends Streak in Loss to Marauders

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers battled through the middle-innings, but faltered late in a 4-2 loss to the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday night at Spectrum Field. The defeat hands the Threshers their fifth series loss of the season.e

Clearwater (12-19) found themselves in an early 1-0 deficit when Cal Mitchell drove in a run off Thresher right-hander Colton Eastman in the third.

The Philadelphia Phillies' affiliate capitalized on an error in the bottom half the frame when Alec Bohm drove in his first Clearwater run on a sacrifice fly to center to knot the game at one.

The Threshers would grab the lead in the fourth off Bradenton (20-11) starter Domingo Robles (3-4) when Edgar Cabral smacked an RBI double to plate Jake Scheiner.

Robles, despite early struggles, earned the win for the Pittsburgh Pirates' affiliate by throwing six innings and allowing just five hits.

The lead was short lived as the visitors plated a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth to take a 3-2. Cal Mitchell provided the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the sixth.

The Marauders would add another in the eighth on a throwing error from Cabral to push their lead to 4-2.

Clearwater battled in the ninth inning for the second straight night, putting two runners on, but Joel Cesar (SV, 5) induced a Dalton Guthrie flyout to earn his fifth save.

Simon Muzziotti pushed his hitting streak up to five games after a 1-for-4 night and a run scored. He is 10-for-21 during that stretch with four runs scored.

The Threshers look to salvage the series finale of the three-game set on Wednesday afternoon at Spectrum Field. RHP Alejandro Requena (1-1 3.46) will toe the rubber for Clearwater against Bradenton's RHP Aaron Shortridge (3-0 3.24). First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m., with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on threshersbaseball.com.

Wednesday afternoon is another a Silver Sharks Day presented by Belcher Bingo. It is designed for seniors 55 and older and includes admission and parking for $25.

