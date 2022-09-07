'Tugas and Tarpons Split Tuesday Twinbill

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - SS Edwin Arroyo picked up multiple RBIs in both ends of the doubleheader, as the Daytona Tortugas captured the suspended game from July 17, 5-0, while the Tampa Tarpons took game two, 7-6, in front of 1,476 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night.

After an hour and a half delay at the start due to lightning, the twinbill picked up in the bottom of the fourth inning from the contest at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Tarpons (34-25, 61-64) had a runner on first base and one out with CF Madison Santos (0-2, BB, SO) at the plate. LHP Bryce Hubbart (2.2 IP, H, 5 SO) took over on the hill for Daytona (22-38, 51-74) and produced a fly ball to center and ground out to second, ending the inning.

In the top of the fifth, the Tortugas jumped in front for good. CF Justin Boyd (1-2, R, 2B) started a rally with a one-out ground-rule double to left and 1B Yassel Pino (0-2, R, BB, 2 SO) followed with a walk. Arroyo (1-2, R, 3B, 2 RBI) uncorked a shot into right-center for extra bases. Both runners scored, as the 19-year-old chugged into third with a triple, giving Daytona a 2-0 lead. Arroyo crossed the plate himself during the next at-bat on a wild pitch, stretching the lead to three.

An inning later, the Tortugas utilized the long ball to put the game out of reach. RF Jack Rogers (1-3, R) lashed a leadoff single to right and stole second base and, two batters later, C Cade Hunter (1-2, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) eviscerated a ball beyond the right-field fence. The Mount Laurel, N.J. native's first home run with Daytona - and the second of his professional career - increased the edge to 5-0.

Hubbart and LHP Joseph Menefee (1.0 IP, H, BB) finished off Daytona's five-run win on the bump, ultimately producing the team's 11th shutout win of the season.

Neither starter from July 17 factored into the decision. RHP Chase Petty (2.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 SO) - now with High-A Dayton - did not allow a run over 2.2 innings for the Tortugas, while Tarpons' RHP Richard Fitts (4.0 IP, BB, 3 SO) - now at High-A Hudson Valley - worked four hitless innings.

Hubbart (2.2 IP, H, 5 SO) set career-highs in innings pitched (2.2) and strikeouts (5) out of the bullpen to earn the first victory of his career.

RHP Osiel Rodríguez (1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 2 SO) permitted all five tallies for Tampa and was saddled with his first Florida State League defeat.

In the nightcap, the Tarpons quickly made sure they were not shutout in back-to-back contests.

C Antonio Gómez (2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, SO) scalded a ground-rule double over the wall in right-center with one out in the top of the first. While taking third base on a wild pitch, the attempted throw by the catcher kicked into left field. Gómez scored on the error, putting Tampa in front, 1-0.

Daytona took their first advantage of game two in the second. Following consecutive walks to RF Yerlin Confidan (0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SO) and C Logan Tanner (1-2, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB), a balk enabled the men to advance to second and third. SS Edwin Arroyo (2-4, 2 RBI) drove in both with a single to right, placing the Tortugas ahead 2-1.

Leading off in the top of the third, Gómez tied the game. On the second pitch of the frame, the 20-year-old catcher launched a ball beyond the leaping glove of the center fielder for a solo home run. Gómez's eighth blast of the campaign knotted the contest at two.

The Tarpons regained the lead in the fourth. LF Tayler Aguilar (0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SO) was able to reach second with one out on a two-base fielding error before RF Madison Santos (1-2, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SO) coaxed a walk. A two-RBI single through the left side of the infield from SS Luis Santos (1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB) tipped the scales back in the favor of Tampa, 4-2.

By the end of the sixth, the Tortugas had tied the game. 3B Austin Callahan (0-2, R, BB) walked with one retired in the fifth, took second on a DH Cade Hunter (2-3, BB, SO) single, and scored on 1B Jack Rogers' (1-4, RBI) base-hit to right, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

Tanner started the sixth with a free pass and inevitably ended up at third on a pair of wild pitches. Following a walk to CF Blake Dunn (0-1, BB), Tampa summoned a left-handed arm from the bullpen. With a left-handed hitter due up, PH-LF Justin Boyd (0-1, RBI) was called upon to pinch-hit. The Oregon State University alum lofted the first pitch he saw for a sacrifice fly to right, tying the game at four.

It did not remain even long, as Tampa took the lead for good in the seventh. Following back-to-back two-out walks, Madison Santos poked a fly ball to center field. The 23-year-old's high-arcing ball could not be reeled in, enabling two runs to come home. Santos moved to third on the throw home, later scoring on a wild pitch, to provide the Tarpons a 7-4 edge.

Daytona would not go quietly in the bottom half of the frame. Following a one-out walk to Confidan, Tanner walloped the first home run of his career beyond the center-field wall, trimming the deficit to 7-6.

Arroyo kept the rally alive with an infield single, but LHP Ryan Anderson (1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, SO) produced a pair of groundouts to secure his third win of the year, and the Tarpons' 7-6 victory.

Neither starter received a decision in Tuesday's finale. RHP Kevin Abel (3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, ER, 3 BB, 7 SO) was charged with just one earned run and struck out seven for the Tortugas. RHP Tyrone Yulie (3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO) yielded just two hits for Tampa.

Reinstated off the development list earlier in the day, Daytona's RHP Yomil Maysonet (1.0 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, SO) suffered his first FSL defeat out of the bullpen.

RHP José Acuña (0-1, 2.00) - the reigning Florida State League Pitcher of the Week - is expected to take the hill for the Tortugas in game three of the series. The Tarpons are projected to counter with LHP Joel Valdez (1-0, 2.31).

