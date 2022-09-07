Pierson Ohl Named FSL Pitcher of the Month

September 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mighty Mussels right-hander Pierson Ohl has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for August, Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Ohl dominated the league to 1.33 ERA over five outings (four starts), walking just one batter over 27.0 innings. The California native did not allow an earned run through his first four outings of the month.

On August 18 in Palm Beach, Ohl became the first Mighty Mussels pitcher to complete seven innings all season, allowing just two hits while fanning seven.

For the season, the Grand Canyon University product ranks fifth in the Florida State League in innings pitched (91.2) while posting 101 strikeouts against just 13 walks (7.7 K/BB).

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.