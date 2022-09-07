Mets, Mighty Mussels Postponed on Wednesday
September 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The current series at Fort Myers the final series of the regular season. The Mets will face the Palm Beach Cardinals next week in the best-of-three FSL East Division playoff series.
Game 1 is Tuesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Game 2 is next Thursday at Clover Park at 6:10 p.m. If necessary, a deciding game 3 will be next Friday at 6:10 p.m. at Clover Park.
