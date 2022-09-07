Mets, Mighty Mussels Postponed on Wednesday

September 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The current series at Fort Myers the final series of the regular season. The Mets will face the Palm Beach Cardinals next week in the best-of-three FSL East Division playoff series.

Game 1 is Tuesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Game 2 is next Thursday at Clover Park at 6:10 p.m. If necessary, a deciding game 3 will be next Friday at 6:10 p.m. at Clover Park.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.