Wednesday's Mets-Mussels Game Postponed
September 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to thunderstorms at Hammond Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and both games will be seven innings.
All tickets to Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any other Mussels game in 2022.
Check out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from September 7, 2022
- Wednesday's Mets-Mussels Game Postponed - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Mets, Mighty Mussels Postponed on Wednesday - St. Lucie Mets
- Pierson Ohl Named FSL Pitcher of the Month - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- 'Tugas and Tarpons Split Tuesday Twinbill - Daytona Tortugas
- Threshers Rally in Ninth for Walk-Off Victory over Marauders, 5-4 - Clearwater Threshers
- Late Lead Slips Away in Walk-Off Loss - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.