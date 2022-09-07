Wednesday's Mets-Mussels Game Postponed

September 7, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to thunderstorms at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and both games will be seven innings.

All tickets to Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any other Mussels game in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.