Tuesday's Series Opener Postponed Due to Rain
June 13, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 13) - Tuesday's series opener between the Titans and the Wild Things has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Washington area. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday June 14 at 5:05 p.m.
Ticket holders for tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future 2023 Wild Things home game, subject to availability. Any fans wishing to exchange their seats from tonight's game must do so at the TicketSmarter box office at Wild Things Park.
Tomorrow's doubleheader still stands as a Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania. Fans 50 and older get in for free and all fans can enjoy dollar hot dogs presented by Berk's Foods. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m. and gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Game two will be approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Any updates regarding start time or tomorrow's games will be made available at washingtonwildthings.com and on the team's social media pages.
