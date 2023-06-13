Bats Fall Silent in Loss to New Jersey

June 13, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies got a quality start from Collin Sullivan on the mound and gave up just four runs on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Jackals, but could not get their offense going in a 4-1 loss at Grizzlies Ballpark.

It was the long ball that again bedeviled the Grizzlies early in the contest, with Alex Toral's solo shot and Josh Rehwaldt's two-run home run staking the visitors to a 3-0 lead. Sullivan (4-1) would permit no more runs and also no more hits for the rest of his six-inning outing, striking out seven to keep the Grizzlies close.

Gateway was able to get on the board against Anthony Rodriguez (2-0) in the bottom of the fourth inning when Clint Freeman singled with one out and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. But the Grizzlies could not get any closer than that, striking out 11 times in the game and mustering just four singles offensively in dropping the opener to New Jersey, which won their eighth consecutive contest.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in a quick turnaround on Wednesday morning, June 14, at 10:35 a.m. CT. Zac Ryan draws the starting assignment for Gateway against Dylan Castaneda for New Jersey in the early contest.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.