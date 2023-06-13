Titans and Wild Things Washed Away, Doubleheader June 14

Washington, PA - Tuesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Washington Wild Things has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, June 14, with a time of 5:05 pm. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of the series opener.

All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

