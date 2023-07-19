Tuesday's Opener at Charleston Rained Out

July 19, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(Charleston, WV): Tuesday night's scheduled series opener between the York Revolution and Charleston Dirty Birds at GoMart Ballpark has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. with two seven-inning games.

The Revs are coming off a rain-shortened two-game sweep of the Long Island Ducks, winning 9-6 on Friday night and 5-3 on Saturday evening. The Revs have won three consecutive games to start the season's second half with a record of 5-1, and have won 10 of the last 12 overall, improving to 42-27 on the year, the best record through 69 games in franchise history.

Revs fans can catch Wednesday's action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at noon with Darrell Henry on the call.

Roster Moves: The Revs have made a handful of roster moves in the last couple of days. York has released relief pitchers Victor Capellan and Andrew Gross and has signed LHP Zach Neff and RHP Ben Dum who were both activated on Tuesday. Neff was a 31st round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2018 out of Mississippi State University, reaching Double-A in 2021 before missing the 2022 season due to injury. The Belleville, IL native owns a career mark of 18-8 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 saves in four pro seasons. Dum has pitched in the Twins and Atlanta Braves farm systems including time this season at High-A Rome; the Elliotsburg, PA native is a product of Virginia Commonwealth University and is 13-5 lifetime with nine saves and a 3.58 ERA in four pro seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2023

Tuesday's Opener at Charleston Rained Out - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.