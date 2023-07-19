Revs Bounce Back with Tight Victory in Game Two for Doubleheader Split

(Charleston, WV): After dropping a walk-off decision in the opener 3-2, the York Revolution rebounded to beat the Charleston Dirty Birds, also by a 3-2 final, in game two of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark. The Revs improve to 6-2 in the second half and 43-28 overall on the campaign.

York trailed early in game two as Jalen Miller drilled an inside-the-park home run off the fence in right center on the first pitch from starter Pedro Vasquez. Center fielder Trey Martin made a valiant effort and crashed into the wall padding but remained in the game, only to provide the game-winning hit a few innings later.

After leaving the bases loaded in the top of the first, the York offense got on the board in the second as Nellie Rodriguez crushed a long home run to left, his 13th of the year, tying the game at 1-1.

Miller socked a more traditional home run, a solo shot to left in the bottom of the third, as the Dirty Birds led again 2-1 on Miller's second of the day.

Vasquez (4-1) finished strong, retiring his final eight batters as no other Dirty Birds managed any damage against the Revs righty. He allowed just two runs on three hits in five innings and recorded all three of his strike outs in the second when he struck out the side.

The Revs were held in check by Birds starter Victor Lopez who held his team's one-run lead through four but was chased in the fifth. York caught a break as Trent Giambrone reached on a leadoff double to left that was lost in the sunlight by left fielder Bobby Bradley. Jacob Rhinesmith battled out a nine-pitch walk, and Troy Stokes Jr. followed with an 11-pitch at-bat that ended in a strike out, but Giambrone and Rhinesmith advanced on a double steal on the third strike as Lopez was lifted after more than doubling his previous high pitch total for the year. Drew Mendoza greeted reliever Wiliams Jerez with a game-tying sac fly to left, and Martin followed with an RBI double down the left field line to give the Revs their first lead of the day at 3-2.

Nelvin Correa worked a scoreless bottom of the sixth, and J.P. Woodward needed just five pitches in a perfect seventh for his fourth career save and third this season, all in the past two weeks.

It was a big bounce back victory for the Revs who lost a heartbreaker in the opener.

The first game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Charleston scratched out the game's first run off Revs starter Andrew Cabezas who was terrific in five innings. Yovan Gonzalez led off the frame with a double to left and moved to third on a bloop single to right by Diego Goris. That put runners at the corners for Yefri Perez who grounded into a double play but pushed home Gonzalez for a 1-0 Dirty Birds lead.

York had a big response against Birds starter Derrick Adams who held the Revs hitless through the first five innings.

Giambrone broke up the no-hitter bid with a double to left and Rhinesmith launched a two-run homer to right to give the Revs a 2-1 lead as they picked up their first two hits of the game in a matter of two pitches to go in front.

Zach Neff fired a perfect sixth in his Revs debut, but the Dirty Birds scratched across two runs in the seventh to walk it off.

Juan Perez led things off with a hustle double up the middle on a ball that knicked off the glove of a diving Giambrone at short. Justin O'Conner followed with a game-tying single to center and after a sacrifice bunt by Gonzalez, Goris sprayed the walk-off single into right, sending the teams into their respective clubhouses in preparation for game two.

Notes: The Revs saw a three-game winning streak snapped in the opener but are now 16-6 in their last 22 games and have won 11 of the last 14 overall. Their 43-28 mark is their best through 71 games in franchise history. Miller's inside-the-park home run was the sixth against the Revs all-time and first since early last season when Gastonia's Jack Reinheimer circled the bases on May 5, 2022 at WellSpan Park. York has hit three inside-the-parkers all-time with Martin doing so against the Dirty Birds on July 5 which marked the Revs' first since the 2018 season. Martin lost a 10-game hitting streak in the opener but has now reached safely in 19 consecutive games. Rodriguez' homer was the 64th of his Revs career, two shy of matching Andres Perez for third on the franchise's all-time list. The walk-off decision in the opener was just the third of the season involving the Revs and their second defeat. Adams' five-inning no-hit bid was the longest against the Revs this season. At one hour and 39 minutes, the opening game came within two minutes of the quickest game in Revs history (a rain-shortened six-inning loss vs. Newark in 2009). York is now 21-10 in games decided by two runs or fewer. York lefty Nick Raquet (8-5, 3.52) starts Thursday's finale at 6:35 p.m. against Charleston southpaw Danny Wirchansky (2-3, 3.36). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

