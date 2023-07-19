Robert Stock Tosses Second No-Hitter in Ducks History

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Long Island Ducks right-handed pitcher Robert Stock twirled a no-hitter on the mound in the Ducks 4-0 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Md. on Tuesday, July 18.

The 33-year-old tossed all nine innings in the complete game, shutout win without allowing a single hit to the Blue Crabs. In doing so, he became just the second pitcher in the franchise's 23-year history to record a no-hitter. The four-year MLB veteran joins Rod Henderson, who accomplished the feat for the Ducks on May 25, 2001, against the Atlantic City Surf at the Ducks home ballpark, known at the time as EAB Park. Additionally, he is just the sixth pitcher in the Atlantic League's 25-year history to toss an individual no-hitter and first since former Ducks pitcher Lenny DiNardo did so for the Lancaster Barnstormers against the Ducks on May 8, 2013.

Long Island spotted Stock with an early 3-0 lead on Alejandro De Aza's RBI double and Sam Travis' two-run homer in the first inning. Boog Powell added a sac fly in the fifth. As the game progressed though, the focus shifted to Stock. After issuing a leadoff walk to Michael Baca in the third, the righty proceeded to retire 14 consecutive Blue Crabs batters. After a walk was allowed to K.C. Hobson to begin the eighth, he followed that up by retiring the next three hitters in succession to come within one inning from history.

In the bottom of the ninth, with one out, Matt Hibbert was hit by a pitch and Khalil Lee walked. David Harris stepped up to the plate, and Stock induced a game-ending 4-6-3 double play off the bat of the cleanup hitter. He was then mobbed by his teammates in front of the pitcher's mound after recording the final out. Stock finished the ballgame by erasing 23 of the final 28 Southern Maryland batters he faced.

The victorious Stock (5-1) fired the first complete game of the season by any Ducks pitcher. He tossed nine innings of no-hit baseball, walking three batters while striking out six, and threw 110 pitches in the outing, 64 of which were strikes.

