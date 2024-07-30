Tuesday's Cutters Game Canceled

July 30, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Tuesday night's Williamsport Crosscutters game against the Trenton Thunder has been canceled due to rain. This game will not be made-up.

All tickets dated July 30, 2024 can be exchanged in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2024 Cutters home game.

Information on a rescheduled date for tonight's Jersey Shore Community Night will be announced at a later date.

Williamsport will conclude their now two-game series against the Trenton Thunder tomorrow evening at 6:35pm at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled;

Kids Eat Free Wednesday - Presented by GIANT. The first 100 kids age 12 and under get a free hot dog meal.

Hump Day Happy Hour - $3 domestic pints and $1 off craft beer pints until first pitch.

Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

