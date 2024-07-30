Keys Fall in Second Game of Series to State College

July 30, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD- In a game that was delayed by around 83 minutes due to inclement weather, the Frederick Keys dropped the second game of the series to the State College Spikes by a score of 8-0 Tuesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not recover from an early 4-0 lead for the Spikes through the first three innings and will now look for the series win Wednesday afternoon at home against State College.

State College struck first with a solo homer in the top of the opening inning, giving his team an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play, after the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

After both teams went scoreless in the second, the Spikes plated home three runs in the top of the third off a two-RBI single and a throwing error, extending the lead to four heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless top of the fourth thrown by Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman) which kept it a 4-0 game going into the fifth, State College brought home three more runs on an RBI sacrifice fly, an RBI double, and an RBI single, extending to lead to 7-0 going into the sixth Tuesday night.

An RBI double for the Spikes increased the lead to eight in the top of the sixth, but two strikeouts from Luis Rodriguez (Alabama State) kept the damage to one in the inning, as Frederick remained down by eight entering the seventh in the Key City.

After a double play was turned by the Keys defense to keep it an 8-0 game heading into the eighth, both teams went scoreless in the eighth inning, after both pitching staffs recorded quick outings to take the game into the ninth with the Keys trailing by eight.

Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) picked up a scoreless ninth inning on the hill to keep his ERA at 0.00 through six games pitched, but the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth as the Spikes took game two by a score of 8-0 Tuesday night in the Key City.

The Keys conclude the six-game homestand Wednesday afternoon with a matchup against the State College Spikes, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 12 p.m.

Wednesday's game represents Super Splash Day at the ballpark with there being a big kahuna slide in attendance and lots of water activities with in seat splash zones for fans to enjoy. Wag Wednesday will also be taking place meaning that fans can bring their dogs to the game to attend.

