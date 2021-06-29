Tuesday Game Rained Out
June 29, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers and St. Lucie Mets were washed out on Tuesday, with heavy thunderstorms blanketing the area. Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1, the first of two seven-inning games starting at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Guests with tickets to the rain out may exchange them at face value for a future game at the BayCare Box Office.
If you had a group outing scheduled for June 29, please contact your group sales representative for more information regarding your outing.
Wednesday's nine-inning game will be at the regularly scheduled 12:00 p.m. start time. Gates will open at 11 a.m.
Wednesdays are for Silver Sharks at BayCare Ballpark, Thursday is the return of Taps & Apps with Green Bench and Motorworks offering $3.50 24 oz. drafts. Don't miss the Threshers' Independence Day Celebrations by Budweiser - the biggest postgame firework shows of the season of July 2 & 3.
