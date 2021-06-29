Mets, Threshers Postponed on Tuesday

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play their regularly scheduled nine-inning Wednesday game at noon.

A doubleheader will be played on Thursday with game 1 starting at 4 p.m. Game 2 will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games on Thursday will be seven-inning contests.

