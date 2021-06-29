Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Game vs. Jupiter

June 29, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 30th.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be played to seven innings in regulation.

Tickets from today's game may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for the Wednesday, June 30th double header only. The Tail Waggin' $2 Tuesday special will be carried over and dogs will be permitted with the purchase of a dog ticket at the box office.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $6 and parking is always free.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.