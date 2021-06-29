Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (32-15) vs. Jupiter Hammerheads (22-26)

JUPITER HAMMERHEADS (22-26) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (32-15)

RHP Eury Perez (1-2, 2.33) vs. RHP Yoendrys Gomez (0-0, 4.50)

Tuesday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Game #48 - Home Game #25 - Radio: N/A - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: In a rain-filled week at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, the Tampa Tarpons claimed yet another series win, taking 4-of-5 games (with one game postponed until July 14) over the Lakeland Flying Tigers, improving to 13-4 in the season-series.

Tampa crushed the Flying Tigers, 15-2 in the series-finale on Sunday afternoon, tallying 17 hits...Andres Chaparro (2-for-3, HR, HBP, 4RBI, 3R) hit a 2-run HR in the 2nd...After Lakeland tied the score in the 3rd, Eric Wagaman (2-for-5, HR, BB, 4RBI, R) smashed a go-ahead 3-run HR in the 4th (his 3rd HR, 2nd w/ Tampa), with Pat DeMarco (3-for-5, HR, BB, RBI, 2R) going back-to-back (his 7th)...Trevor Hauver (2-for-5, 2B, BB, 3RBI, 2R) and Jake Sanford (3-for-6, 2B, 2RBI, 2R) hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the 6th, and both Chaparro and Wagaman added RBI singles later in the frame for a 10-2 lead

In the 7th, Anthony Volpe (2-for-4, 2B, 2BB, RBI, 2R) hit an RBI double and scored on a base hit by Sanford, and Chaparro later added a sacrifice fly...Hauver capped the scoring with a 2-run single in the 8th...Carlos Narvaez (3-for-4, 2BB, R) reached base safely five times...RHP Beck Way started and allowed 2ER over 3.0IP (3H, 1BB, 2K, WP, HB, 49P/25S)...RHP Sean Boyle (W, 3-2) logged a scoreless 4.0IP (2H, 1BB, 4K) in relief...RHP Enrique Santana (1.0IP) and RHP Trevor Holloway (1.0IP, 1K) also tossed scoreless outings.

WAGAMAN WINS POW: On Monday, INF Eric Wagaman was named Southeast League Player of the Week (June 21-27) after batting .571 (8-for-14) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2HR, 9RBI, 2BB and 3R. Wagaman becomes the third Tarpons INF to win POW, joining INF Anthony Volpe (May 31-June 6) and INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

VS. JUPITER: Tonight, the Tarpons will open a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 12 times throughout the season. In 2019, Tampa finished 8-9 against Bradenton, going 5-4 at home.

VOLPE STREAKING: INF Anthony Volpe reached base in all five games played at Lakeland last week, extending his on-base streak to 21 games. Volpe has had a stellar month of June, batting .392/.515/.848 (31-for-79) with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 7HR, 22RBI, including a 15-game hitting streak from 6/2-19 (longest in the Southeast League).The 20-year-old currently leads the league in runs (45), hits (53), doubles (18), HR (9) and RBI (41).

300 CLUB: After scoring a dozen runs on 6/13, the Tarpons became the first team in Minor League Baseball to score 300 runs in 2021. Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 369 runs scored (7.85/G), which is five more than next on the list: Triple-A Reno (364 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 302 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (45R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Austin Wells (39R) ranking 3rd, Andres Chaparro (36R) ranking 6th, Pat DeMarco (29R) ranking 7th, and Elijah Dunham (32R) and Trevor Hauver (32R) tied for 9th.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (369), hits (429), RBI (335), doubles (98), home runs (66), walks (298), AVG (.275), OBP (.399) and SLG (.484). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Anthony Volpe (1st, 41RBI), Austin Wells (2nd, 39RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-4th, 34RBI), Trevor Hauver (T-4th, 34RBI) and Pat DeMarco (T-9th, 30RBI).

