Tucker Sharp, Anthony & Schreffler Homer, Claws Win 4-0

August 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Braydon Tucker threw six scoreless innings to lead the BlueClaws to a 4-0 win over Winston-Salem on Sunday for the BlueClaws' fourth straight win. Troy Schreffler and Keaton Anthony both homered in the win.

The BlueClaws (24-24/62-52) won the last four games after dropping the first two from the Dash this week.

Keaton Anthony opened the scoring in the first inning with a two run home run over the left field wall. It was his second home run with the BlueClaws after he hit four earlier this year with Clearwater. Felix Reyes added an RBI single in the third inning to put the BlueClaws up 3-0.

Winston-Salem threatened in the sixth off Braydon Tucker, loading the bases with nobody out. Tucker, however, got a fly out, strikeout, and fly out to get out of the inning unscathed. Tucker came out after six innings, allowing no runs on three hits and improving to 2-1 with Jersey Shore.

Troy Schreffler then bombed his eighth home run of the year well beyond the left field wall to put the BlueClaws up 4-0 in the sixth. Four of his eight home runs this season have come in the last three series.

Gunner Mayer, Alex Garbrick, and Ethan Chenault all threw a scoreless inning in relief for the BlueClaws.

Anthony and Hendry Mendez both had two hits in the win for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open a six game series at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

