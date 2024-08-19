MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Greensboro

August 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







The Greensboro Grasshoppers will play as The Malm ö Oat Milkers on Friday, August 23, 2024, as part of MiLB's 121st team brought to the league by Oatly, an oatmilk company - yes, you read that right.

GREENSBORO, N.C. | Monday, August 19 - This Friday, August 23, The Malm ö Oat Milkers are coming to Greensboro, but they'll have some familiar faces. Your hometown Greensboro Grasshoppers will play as the Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™)'s newest team brought to the league by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company.

Questions such as "the Malm ö whats?" "how do I even pronounce that?" and/or " what is oatmilk?" as well as statements including "I don't get it, and I just want to watch some Grasshoppers baseball" are appropriate and, frankly, not shocking. Luckily, the Oatly public relations department shared some answers with us, which admittedly could bring either more clarity or more confusion to this situation.

Announced during MLB Tonight's March 27 evening broadcast, the introduction of The Malm ö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malm ö, Sweden.

All of MiLB's already existing 120 teams are each playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday, August 23 - making the Oat Milkers more than just the 121st team of MiLB, but also an occasion for our local players to wear non-generic, but also non-outlandish pink accented jerseys for nine entire innings. Fans are under no obligation to wear Oat Milkers' gear, but we're told Oatly - the corporate sponsors - would love that.

Grasshopper fans can expect an unforgettable Oat Milker game experience, including a new first-pitch ritual, trivia, a chance to "sign a contract to be an Oat Milker for a day," and more.

While now primarily known for "assuming the identity of a MiLB team," Oatly also makes a delicious range of oat-based, non-dairy milk alternatives that offer the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow's milk, while generally having a lower environmental impact1.

Gates for Friday, August 23's Oat Milkers game open at 6:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information on The Malm ö Oat Milkers inaugural season and the team's full schedule, please visit milb.com/oatmilkers. To learn more about Oatly, visit oatly.com.

South Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2024

