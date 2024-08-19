Rain Ends Brooklyn Series Early for Blue Rocks; Concluding with a 2-1 Loss

August 19, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







The Wilmington Blue Rocks (51-62) were defeated by the Brooklyn Cyclones (56-58) on Sunday, Aug. 18 by a final score of 2-1. The game was shortened to just six innings due to inclement weather.

The Blue Rocks got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth when Joe Naranjo blasted a double that bounced off the base of the wall in right field. Murphy Stehly came all the way around to score from first and make it 1-0, but unfortunately, that was all that Wilmington had in store offensively for the rest of the game.

It didn't take long for the Cyclones to respond, as in the top of the fifth, D'Andre Smith ripped a double of his own down the left field line that scored Christian Pregent and tied the game at one. In the very next inning, Brooklyn took the lead for good, as Jefrey De Los Santos recorded an RBI on a groundout that scored Omar De Los Santos and gave the Cyclones a permanent 2-1 lead.

Jose Atencio put together a solid start, pitching five innings of one-run ball while allowing six hits and striking out three. Moises Diaz followed Atencio in relief by pitching one scoreless inning. Offensively, the Rocks only mustered up four hits through six innings.

As a result of the loss, the Blue Rocks dropped five out of six games against the Cyclones this week. Manager Mario Lisson and company will now hit the road to face the Hudson Valley Renegades for seven games, beginning on Tuesday, August 20 at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.