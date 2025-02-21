Trustmark Park to Host North Alabama vs. St. Louis Baseball Series this Weekend

PEARL, Miss. - Trustmark Park will serve as the neutral-site host for a three-game weekend series between the University of North Alabama and St. Louis Billikens, after inclement weather forced the series to move from its original location in St. Louis.

North Alabama will serve as the home team for the series, which will now feature a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1:00 p.m., with the second game starting approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

Please note: Due to the last-minute nature of this event, it will not be ticketed, and concessions will not be available. However, restrooms at Trustmark Park will be open and accessible for attendees.

Game Schedule

Saturday, February 22 - Game 1 | 1:00 p.m. |

Saturday, February 22 - Game 2 | Following Game 1 |

Sunday, February 23 - Game 3 | 12:00 p.m. |

About the Matchup

North Alabama (2-2) enters the weekend following a competitive matchup against No. 25 Auburn, where the Lions led for six innings before the Tigers rallied late. This series marks the first-ever meeting between North Alabama and St. Louis.

The Billikens (1-3) opened their season with a four-game series against Saint Mary's, winning the opener before dropping three straight. Senior outfielder Hayden Moore leads the Billikens' offense with a .500 batting average, .800 slugging percentage, and three stolen bases through the first four games.

North Alabama's Anthony Pingeton was named ASUN Pitcher of the Week after an outstanding start against Army, where he threw six shutout innings, struck out five, and allowed just one hit.

Trustmark Park & The Mississippi Mud Monsters

Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Mud Monsters, is hosting this matchup as part of its commitment to baseball at all levels. The Mud Monsters, a new Frontier League team, were established in 2024 following the departure of the Mississippi Braves.

This marks the 21st consecutive year of professional baseball in Pearl.

Looking Ahead

North Alabama remains on the road until April, when the team will move into its new home at Mike D. Lane Field at Bank Independent Stadium. Next up, the Lions travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee on Feb. 25 at 3:30 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

For more information on North Alabama Athletics, visit www.roarlions.com and follow UNA Athletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

