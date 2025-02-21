Down East Bird Dawgs Increase Roster to 20 with Four New Signings

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, have signed four talented new players to the roster!

The newest round of signings by the Bird Dawgs brings the roster to 20 players to-date including six pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, four outfielders and two utility players. The newest additions include OF Ali LaPread, RHP Greg Martinez, 1B Yassel Pino, and SS Elvis Peralta.

LaPread spent the last three seasons playing on the collegiate level for Alabama State. Most recently in the summer of 2024, LaPread played for the Williamsport Crosscutters, which are part of the MLB Draft League. On all levels, LaPread has played 281 games, hitting .275 with 143 RBI, 40 doubles, 32 homers and 28 stolen bases. In 2024, while at Alabama State, LaPread was named the SWAC's Player of the Year and was walked a league-leading 53 times, which was 13 th in the NCAA.

Martinez spent the last five years playing on the collegiate level for Louisiana Tech as well as three stints of summer ball with the Phipps Park Barracudas in 2020, the New Market Rebels in 2021, and the Kenosha Kingfish in 2023. On all levels, Martinez has logged an 11-11 record, a 5.80 ERA with 215 strikeouts in 222 innings pitched and is also credited with one save. In his last season at Louisiana Tech in 2024, Martinez was on the mound in 10 games, tossing 19 total innings with a 5.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts and in 2021 was named to the CUSA All-Tournament Team.

Pino was drafted in the 29 th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds as the 864 th overall pick. Pino spent over five years with the Reds organization playing for various affiliated teams such as the AZL Reds in 2019, the ACL Reds in 2021 and 2022, before playing for the Daytona Tortugas from 2022 to 2024. Most recently, Pino played in the Frontier League with Trois-Rivičres in 2024 and has been playing Winter ball in the Colombian Winter League with the Toros de Sincelejo. On all levels, Pino has played 322 games, hitting .241 with 143 RBI, 48 doubles, 7 triples, 28 homers and 20 stolen bases.

Peralta was drafted in the 26 th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics as the 794 th overall pick. Peralta played on all levels from single-A to triple-A with teams such as AZL Athletics Gold in 2019; the Las Vegas Aviators, Midland RockHounds, and Lansing Lugnuts in 2021; the Las Vegas Aviators, Amarillo Sod Poodles, and the Hillsboro Hops in 2022. In 2023, Peralta played for the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the Pioneer League and most recently in 2024 played for the Tri-City ValleyCats in the Frontier League. Prior to his professional career, Peralta played collegiate ball for Marshall University in 2019. On all levels, Peralta has played 397 games, hitting .277 with 198 RBI, 78 doubles, 17 triples, 30 homers and 84 stolen bases.

