Mississippi Mud Monsters: Proudly Pro-Whiskers

February 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - While some teams are just now embracing the return of facial hair, the Mississippi Mud Monsters have always been on the side of nature. Out here in the murky depths, where the fog rolls in thick and the creatures lurk just below the surface, we know one thing for certain: a monster is meant to have whiskers.

A Mud Monster without facial hair is like a creature feature without eerie music, a horror flick without a lurking menace, or a catfish without its signature 'stache. We believe in letting the wild things stay wild, whether that means a pitcher sporting a fearsome goatee, a slugger channeling his inner werewolf with a full moon beard, or a coach with the kind of mustache that would make a 1970s action hero proud.

For too long, some ballplayers have been forced to play the role of the clean-cut leading man when they were meant to be the rugged antihero-the grizzled veteran with a shadowy past, the swamp monster rising from the depths, the rogue outlaw who swings for the fences and lets his whiskers blow in the Mississippi breeze.

While others are just now evolving, the Mud Monsters remain committed to tradition-the kind of tradition that embraces the mystique, grit, and untamed spirit of baseball the way it was meant to be played. We don't just allow whiskers-we celebrate them.

So to the newly liberated: welcome to the swamp. The water's fine, the mud is deep, and the beards are encouraged.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.