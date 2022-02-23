Truist Point to Host Full Slate of College Baseball in 2022

Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers

Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point and the High Point Rockers will host a full schedule of college baseball games during the 2022 season including home games for UNCG, High Point University, Greensboro College and GTCC.

The highlight of the schedule will be on Wednesday, April 20 when the High Point Panthers play host to national-ranked NC State. The Wolfpack reached the semifinals of the 2021 College World Series.

Truist Point will also be the destination site for the Ingles Big South Conference Championship set for May 25-28 and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference which will hold its championship from May 13-15.

"In keeping with the spirit of our commitment to the community and the revitalization of downtown High Point, being able to host so many different college teams at Truist Point will be a benefit to everybody," said Rockers' President Pete Fisch.

No less than eight regular college games will take place at 4,500-seat Truist Point which opened in 2019 and has won numerous awards including 2019 Atlantic League Ballpark of the Year.

Greensboro College, High Point University, GTCC and UNCG will all host games at Truist Point this season.

"We are excited about our upcoming game at Truist Point," said High Point University head coach Joey Hammond. "The Rockers are a first-class organization with great people and our players are fortunate to have the opportunity."

Greensboro College will play Guilford College at Truist Point on March 9 at 4 p.m. and entertain Lynchburg on March 15 at 4 p.m.

The first NCAA Division I game of the season will be UNCG vs. Davidson on Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. High Point will entertain Elon on Tuesday March 29 at 6 p.m. prior to hosting NC State on Wednesday, April 20.

GTCC will play home games at Truist Point on Wednesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 13 against Catawba Valley Community College.

The High Point Rockers begin their third season of competition in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

Tickets for the individual Division I college games will be on sale in early March. Tickets for the Big South and ODAC conference championships will go on sale in April. Tickets for all other individual college games will be sold at the gate.

College Baseball Games at Truist Point, 2022

Wed, March 9 Greensboro College vs. Guilford College, 4:00 pm

Tues, March 15 Greensboro College vs. Lynchburg, 4:00 pm

Sun, March 27 UNCG vs. Davidson, 2:00 pm

Tues, March 29 High Point vs. Elon, 6:00 pm

Wed, March 30 Greensboro College vs. Guilford College, 4:00 pm

Wed, April 6 GTCC vs. Catawba Valley Community College, TBA

Wed, April 13 GTCC vs. Catawba Valley Community College, TBA

Wed, April 20 High Point vs. NC State, 6:30 pm

