Baseball Player Development in Lexington to be Lead by Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center at Professional and Youth Levels

LEXINGTON, KY -- The Lexington Legends and the Wild Health Genomes have formed an agreement to partner with the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center (LSHSC) to create the Slugger Science Center at Wild Health Field. In addition to the Slugger Science Center Youth Academy, LSHSC will also serve as the first private entity to oversee a professional baseball organization's Player Development Department.

Slugger Science Center will serve the Central and Eastern Kentucky market as the premier baseball and softball facility in the Lexington area. The newly named Wild Health field will become Slugger Science's primary training facility in the Lexington area. Players training at the Slugger Science Center will also have access to several cutting-edge baseball and softball diagnostic technologies that will be first of their kind in the Lexington area. These technologies focus on a five-tiered approach that includes Neurocognitive Function, Nutrition, Baseball and Softball Technique, Strength and Conditioning, and Mental Optimization. Slugger Science Center will employ full time Baseball and Softball Coaches, a Performance Coach, and an Athletic Trainer. Slugger Science Center will be overseen by Heather Keepers, the LSHSC Global General Manager and LSHSC Director of Camps and Clinics Nick Ratajczak.

"LSHSC couldn't be more excited to start right here in our backyard with the Lexington Legends and the Wild Health Genomes. With the application, use and analysis of groundbreaking technologies combined with biomechanical screenings, we will be able to develop our athletes based on their natural strengths. By establishing a baseball and softball academy at Wild Health Field, we can reach not only our professional athletes, but also athletes all the way down to nine years of age; integrating a culture of sports that offers outreach from our veterans while instituting goals for our youth," said Keepers.

Additionally, Legends & Genomes Vice President of Baseball Operations, Michael Koltak, said "Baseball and Softball are the second most popular youth sports in the country (behind only basketball). Adding this element to our Facility and Operation will provide state of the art analysis to these young girls and boys and best of all, at the most accessible location in the City."

The LSHSC Player Development Program will be headed by Lexington Legends and Wild Health Genomes Vice President of Baseball Operations Michael Koltak, Co- Founders of the LSHSC Chad Miller, and Eric Hammer. This Professional Player Development Program will be the first of its kind in Independent Professional Baseball. The Players will have training amenities and resources that will far exceed some Major League Baseball Organizations Player Development Programming. In addition to a Fulltime Player Performance Development Coach, the Professional Players will also have access to cutting-edge technologies to help them elevate their games to new heights. For players interested in more information please visit www.sluggerscience.com, or email Info@SluggerScience.com.

