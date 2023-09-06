Truist Point to Commemorate 9/11

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, along with the High Point Police and High Point Fire Departments, will hold a full slate of activities to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Truist Point will host the fifth annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game that will pit the High Point Fire Department vs. the High Point Police Department. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. All tickets are priced at $10 with proceeds benefiting Angels in Blue and the N.C. Fallen Firefighters Association. Last year's game raised over $10,000.

The First Responders Luncheon, hosted by the Heroes Center, will take place at Truist Point on Sunday, September 10. The luncheon is dedicated to honoring all first responders and recognizing them for commendations and years of service.

The third annual "Climb to Remember" will have the High Point Fire Department, High Point Police Department and other first responders taking part in a stair climb at Truist Point to honor those that lost their lives on 9/11. Gates will open at 6:00 a.m. and ceremonies will start at 6:15 a.m. The event is free and open to the public to participate or to show support.

Also on Monday, September 11, Truist Point will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive. The Red Cross will take blood donations from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the Catalyst Club. Those wishing to participate can sign up for a donation slot at the American Red Cross website: http://tinyurl.com/3836ewmv

