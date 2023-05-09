Troy Native to Pitch for the ValleyCats on May 19th

May 9, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







Troy, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced on Tuesday that they will sign Eric Beaulac to pitch an inning at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium against the Washington Wild Things on May 19. His appearance will help raise awareness and funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Beaulac is originally from Troy, and is an alumnus of Troy High School. He was selected by the New York Mets in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft out of Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. He played seven seasons in Minor League Baseball, and independent league baseball from 2008-2014. Beaulac was in the Mets organization from 2008-2011, and was in the Baltimore Orioles organization from 2012-2013. He accrued 30 days of Major League service time with the Orioles in 2012 and was on their playoff roster as well as their 25-man roster. In 2014, Beaulac spent his lone year in indy ball with the New Jersey Jackals, and the Québec Capitales, both of whom are now rivals of the ValleyCats in the Frontier League. Across 387 professional innings, he compiled a 3.56 ERA along with 21 wins.

Beaulac is a candidate for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Visionary of the Year and will be partnering with the ValleyCats to support that mission at this game. Fundraiser tickets are available for a special pre-game event in the Picnic Pavilion at The Joe or in a selected Reserved Box section of seats. This event will also include concourse tables with information regarding LLS and first pitch opportunities to raise awareness. Tickets for the Picnic Pavilion are $30 with $10 from each ticket donated back to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Click here for more information or to purchase. Reserved box tickets are $11 with $2 from each ticket donated back to the LLS campaign. Click here for more information or to purchase.

In addition to his work with LLS and his achievements on the diamond, Beaulac is also a founder of the Troy Baseball Expo, a nonprofit organization that provides free baseball instruction, academic advising, and workforce development programs for students. Away from the field, Beaulac works as a wealth advisor associate at Wilmington Trust. If you would like to donate or visit Beaulac's Visionary of the Year campaign page, please click the following link.

Game time on May 19th is 6:30 PM vs. the Washington Wild Things. The Picnic Pavilion event begins at 5:30 PM and gates will open shortly before then.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment commences on May 12th with Opening Day presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health and a jam-packed Opening Weekend featuring Los Puentes de Tri-City and our first-ever Mother's Day at the ballpark! You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.