Joliet Slammers Unveil New Food and Beverage Program

JOLIET, IL - In February 2023, the Joliet Slammers welcomed Joel Sigel as Food and Beverage Director. Bringing to the team years of culinary and restaurant management experience, Sigel went right to work upgrading every nook and cranny of the Food and Beverage Program at Duly Health and Care Field.

Starting with the concession stands themselves, Sigel planned a brand new organization to each and every stand to ease line wait times and improve convenience for fans. The biggest change being new self-service stations that will feature snack items and all canned beverages for a quick grab-and-go so you don't miss any of the on-field action.

"Taking on the Slammers' food and beverage program was no easy task," starts Sigel. "There was so much room for growth coming out of last year, and my passion for sharing my love of food with others took the reins of this entire project. I could not be more excited to share basic updates, like upgrading our burger patties to a Â1/2 pound, to the more extensive projects, like restructuring the entire bar program to feature the convenient Bartsian cocktail machine and giving a much-needed face lift to the Ole Smoky Shine Shack."

The Ole Smoky Shine Shack and bar will be undergoing major renovations and will have a brand new look to its rustic, country feel. This concession stand will house all ballpark classics, hot dogs, and new Â1/2 pound burgers, plus grilled kiolbassa with peppers, foot long hot dog, mac and cheese dog.

The new "Bullpen" mobile station will be located behind section 106 and feature local craft and domestic beer cans, canned cocktails, and snacks such as 2-pound bags of popcorn. Fans must be 21 to enter and purchase from this stand.

In addition to the three concession stands owned and operated by the Slammers team, comes the return of the beloved Sunshine Mexican Cafe and Saturday's $2 taco deal. A massive hit in 2022, Sunshine Mexican Cafe will continue their specialty menu of tacos, elote, churros, and other Mexican cuisine.

This year will bring two exciting additions to Duly Health and Care Field, Wyler BBQ and Creamery. Wyler BBQ will be located next to The Clink, behind section 105, and will serve premium smoked meats and classic BBQ sides. Get it while supplies last because in true premium BBQ tradition, once it's gone, it's gone!

The Creamery will be taking over the former "Sweet Shack" stand, located behind section 108. They will be scooping up rich specialty ice cream and the perfect sweet treats for all ages. Be sure to swing by for Sundae Sundays!

"Why pretend when we can bring in the real experts?" asks Sigel. "Both Tom Wyler of Wyler BBQ and the team behind the Creamery are local experts in their fields and we are so excited to have them as partners to provide the best for our fans."

The Slammers hosted an exclusive VIP night for sponsors, season ticket holders, and host families to sample new food offerings, and tour the stadium with Joel Sigel himself, and the reviews were unanimously outstanding. Duly Health and Care Field will continue to be THE place to be this summer!

The Joliet Slammers will open their 2023 season on Friday, May 12 against the Sussex County Miners. Gates will open at 5:35pm, and the game will begin at 6:35pm. With the addition of pitch clocks, game times will now average 2 Â1/2 to 3 hours in length. Don't forget about Firework Friays presented by Duly Health and Care!

Single game tickets are now on sale. To see the full 2023 Promotional Schedule, daily deals, ticket packages, and more visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today for tickets.

