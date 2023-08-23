Triple-A Bat Yerzy Joins Monarchs Roster

August 23, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Andy Yerzy has already picked up some hardware in his minor league career. He's looking to help the Kansas City Monarchs do the same.

The American Association club has signed the catcher and first baseman to a contract, the Monarchs announced. He made his Monarchs debut Tuesday night as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.

Yerzy, who played in Triple-A earlier this season, is a second-round draft pick. The Toronto native won a Northwest League title with the Hillsboro Hops in 2019.

The lefty batter posted a .900 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A in the Reds organization this season, playing 17 games. It was his first Triple-A action after making it as high as Double-A with the Diamondbacks.

Drafted 52nd overall by Arizona in 2016, Yerzy adjusted relatively quickly to the professional ranks. He delivered a .298 batting average and .834 OPS with Rookie-level Missoula in 2017.

He made the jump to the Northwest League the following season and maintained his production, earning midseason and postseason All-Star honors. The York Mills Collegiate Institute grad batted .297 with an .834 OPS and 8 home runs in 63 games over his first year with the Hops.

Yerzy made his Double-A debut in 2021. He posted an .813 OPS between Class A, High-A and Double-A that season.

The Monarchs hold the best record in the American Association entering Tuesday's action with two weeks left in the regular season. They lead second-place Sioux City by five games in the West Division.

