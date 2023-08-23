A 5 Run Lead Quickly Turns against the Hounds

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin - Seven unanswered runs from the Chicago Dogs stunned the Lake Country DockHounds in a 10-6 defeat Tuesday. Lake Country has now lost five straight for the first time this season and sits at 43-45.

Five runs scored in the first inning for the DockHounds, building a lead for the first time since Thursday. Blake Tiberi hit his fourth leadoff home run of the season and Marek Chlup hit his first of two long balls in the night, a three-run shot to push Chicago starter Cole Aker from the game after two outs.

Trevor Lane came on in the first inning and did not allow a run. He left in line for the win after the Dogs scored four runs in the third inning and three times in the fourth inning to take a 7-5 lead.

Chlup's second blast brought the DockHounds within a run in the sixth inning, but Lake Country could not capitalize on golden opportunities in the seventh, eighth, or ninth innings. Runners were in scoring position with less than two outs in all three frames. None scored.

Keisy Portorreal did an excellent job in relief of Franklyn Kilome to throw 3.1 scoreless innings.

Lake Country can still split the set with the Chicago Dogs. Wednesday's contest will once again have a first pitch at 6:35 CT.

