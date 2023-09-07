Trio of Homers Trounces Somerset on Thursday Night

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night by a final score of 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.

RHP Matt Sauer (5.2 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 2 B, 4 K, 3 HR) was the losing pitcher, but did not allow any hits outside of the third inning.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, K) reached base twice and has now pieced together his first hit streak at the Double-A level.

C Ben Rice (2-for-5, K) hit safely for a third straight game and registered his 17th multi-hit game out of 41 at the Double-A level.

Rice ends the night batting .325 with a 1.030 OPS since joining the Patriots.

3B Max Burt (2-for-4, RBI) extended his hit streak to four games, collecting an RBI for the third straight game to open this week's series.

