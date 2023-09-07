Thursdays's Sea Dogs Game in Reading Suspended

September 7, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania- Tonight's game in Reading has been suspended due to rain. The game will resume tomorrow at 5:05pm in the top of the third with one out. The game will be played to the nine-inning conclusion. The regularly scheduled game for September 8th will then be played 30 minutes after as a seven-inning game.

Reading currently leads 2-0 courtesy of a two-run homer from Carlos De La Cruz. Corey Rosier is at the plate for the Sea Dogs with one out in the top of the third.

