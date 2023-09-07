Reading and Portland to Play Doubleheader Friday

(Reading, PA) - Following Thursday night's suspension, the Reading Fightin Phils and Portland Sea Dogs will resume the game Friday at 5:05 p.m. The game will be played to its nine-inning completion and the second game will be a seven-inning game. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game's conclusion.

Gates at FirstEnergy Stadium will open a 5 p.m. along with the seating bowl. After the second game, there will be postgame fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia dealers. Other promotions for the night include: game-worn Luchadores Jersey Auction/Raffle, Savage Auto Group Fiesta Friday, thanks to Tito's Handmade Vodka, High Noon Sun Sips, Kitay Law Offices, Affordable Home Care, Suburban Brewing Company, Carl's Cards and Collectibles, Humane Pennsylvania and Star City Boxing.

There will also be a Happy Hour at 5 p.m. with one dollar off beer, thanks to Ron Procopio Custom Guitars. Between games, there will be a concert with The Ty Faherty Band, thanks to Ron Procopio Custom Guitars. Following the game, there will be a post-game concert also with the Ty Faherty Band and one dollar off beer, thanks to St. Boniface Brewing Company. It will also be Malvern Night.

