Tri-City Takes 12 Walks in Trouncing of Canadians

The patiently peripatetic Tri-City Dust Devils (2-3) drew a dozen walks Tuesday night, including three free passes in a 6-run 5th inning, on the way to a 9-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians (1-1) at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Timely hitting also played its part, with the Dust Devils getting on the scoreboard in the top of the 2nd inning via three consecutive two-out singles from 3B Osmy Gregorio, DH Christian Sepulveda and C Brendan Tinsman. Tinsman's single off Canadians starter Hunter Gregory (0-1) brought Gregorio home for a 1-0 lead.

On the mound, two lefties held Vancouver off the scoreboard. Starter Sammy Natera, Jr., made his pro debut by striking out three batters in the 1st inning. Though the Canadians ran up his pitch count, the southpaw from Juarez, Mexico posted a zero in the 2nd inning to close out his night with two hitless innings.

Natera, Jr., handed off the ball to Nick Mondak (1-0), who turned in a second straight hitless performance at Nat Bailey after five perfect innings last August. The lefty from Watertown, Connecticut struck out six in four innings, working around two walks.

Tri-City blew the game open in the 5th inning, scoring six runs with two outs. Tinsman led off with a walk, followed by a single by 2B Adrian Placencia. SS Arol Vera laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Tinsman and Placencia into scoring position.

Following a strikeout and a 1B Gabe Matthews walk, LF Joe Stewart chopped a grounder over Canadians reliever Eric Pardinho, legging it out for an infield single that scored Tinsman to push the lead to 2-0. CF D'Shawn Knowles then drew a bases loaded walk to make it 3-0, and Gregorio followed with a line drive off Pardinho, scoring Matthews and Stewart for a 5-0 advantage.

Sepulveda capped the inning with a two-run double to left, plating Knowles and Gregorio to stretch the lead to 7-0. The same pair would draw bases loaded walks in the 6th for a 9-0 lead.

The Dust Devils had a combined no-hitter into the 7th inning before it was broken up by Vancouver C Juan Gonzalez's two-out single. The Canadians would get a run in the 8th to end the shutout, but that would be all.

Tri-City's offense was keyed by the bottom of the order, with Sepulveda and Gregorio each having multi-hit games. Matthews was 1-2 with 3 walks, and Placencia added two walks to his single, scoring twice.

The series now even at a game apiece, the Dust Devils and Canadians meet for game three of their six-game set at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Lefty Trenton Wallace will get the start for Vancouver. Tri-City's starter is to be announced.

Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tri-City returns home to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series with their Inland Northwest rivals the Spokane Indians beginning Tuesday, April 18, which includes a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 19th.

Tickets for the series with Spokane are on sale now, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

