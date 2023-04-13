Big Inning Upends C's in Lopsided Loss

April 13, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians were no-hit until the seventh and couldn't find their command on the mound in a 9-1 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) Wednesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Tri-City got the scoring started with three consecutive two-out hits off C's starter Hunter Gregory (L, 0-1) in the top of the second, but Gregory was otherwise solid over three innings of work. He turned it over to Eric Pardinho in the fourth, who put up a zero in that inning but struggled to locate his pitches in the fifth.

That frame began with a four-pitch walk and a single before a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout put runners at second and third with two outs. After another walk loaded the bases, a chopper over the mound in the next at-bat might have been an inning-ending force out at second but instead turned into an infield RBI single after the throw went to first and arrived a hair late. The next three hitters all brought in runs, first with a bases-loaded walk followed by a two-RBI single that caromed off Pardinho's body before a two-run double bounced the right-hander from the game. When the dust settled, Tri-City had hung a six-spot to lead 7-0.

More walks tormented the Canadians in the sixth. Cooper Benson walked the first two batters of the stanza, responded with a strikeout then loaded the bases with another free pass. He K'ed the next man before walking in a run and was removed for Deveraux Harrison, who walked his first assignment and forced in the ninth Dust Devils run of the night before a strikeout ended the inning. Harrison looked great in the seventh, when he set down the side in order with a pair of punch outs - the only time a C's pitcher went 1-2-3 in the game - and got two outs in the eighth before closer Connor Cooke was called upon to get his work in.

Meanwhile, a pair of lefties baffled the Canadian bats over the first six innings. Starter Sammy Netera, Jr. went two scoreless in his pro debut then gave way to Nick Mondak, whose only blemishes in four scoreless innings of relief were consecutive one-out walks in the fourth. He escaped that jam with back-to-back strikeouts and finished his night with six Ks. Notably, Mondak authored five perfect innings at The Nat on August 5, 2022; he's now tossed nine straight hitless frames over his last two outings in British Columbia. He may become the latest American expat to settle north of the border.

Vancouver spoiled Tri-City's no-hit bid in the last of the seventh when Juan Gonzalez lofted a two-out single to left off reliever Emilker Guzman. The C's found the scoreboard in the eighth after a lead-off double from Gabby Martinez and another two-bagger from Josh Kasevitch to spoil the shutout, but that would be all for the offense in a 9-1 defeat.

All told, the pitching staff issued 12 walks, though they did set a new season high with 17 strikeouts. Gonzalez, Martinez and Alan Roden were the only Canadians hitters to reach base twice.

With the series even at one game apiece, the C's will duel with the Dust Devils tomorrow night. Southpaw Trenton Wallace gets the ball for Vancouver opposite a yet-to-be-named Tri-City starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as part of BCLC PlayNow Thursday. Catch all the action on MiLB TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.