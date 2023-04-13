4-3 Again: Hops Hand Sox Third Straight One-Run Loss

Kevin Graham legged out a walk off infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Hillsboro Hops (4-1) defeated The Everett AquaSox (1-3) 4-3. All four AquaSox games this season have ended with a 4-3 final score.

The Hops scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Wilderd Patino walked and then advanced to second base on a pick off throwing error by AquaSox starting pitcher Raul Alcantara. Patino then scored on a Shane Muntz single to give the Hops the early 1-0 lead.

Neither team was able to score over the next three innings as Alcantara along with Hops starting pitcher Avery Short kept opposing baserunners away from home plate. Alcantara managed to get out of a couple jams, stranding Hops base runners on first and third base in both the second and third innings. Short meanwhile made things easier on himself but scattering four Sox hits and not allowing any walks over 4 2/3 innings. Short also struck out three batters.

The Hops finally broke through in the fifth inning beginning when Alcantara hit the leadoff batter Kevin Graham. Graham then stole second base and made it to third base on a James Parker throwing error on a sharp line drive off the bat of Muntz. Everett then made a pitching change, bringing in reliever Kelvin Nunez with runners on first and third and no outs.

J.J D'Orazio greeted Nunez with an RBI sacrifice fly out to centerfield that scored Graham to make it a 2-0 game. Nunez then loaded the bases by hitting Josh Day and walking S.P. Chen before a two-out walk to Jacen Roberson forced home Muntz for a 3-0 Hops lead.

The top of the AquaSox lineup finally got the team on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Jonatan Clase led off with a single followed by a Harry Ford walk. Alberto Rodriguez then hit a hard line drive down the first base line, off the glove of Muntz and into right field for a double, scoring Clase and Ford. The Hops lead was suddenly trimmed to 3-2.

The AquaSox were able to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning when they capitalized on the struggles of Hops pitcher Conor Grammes. Leadoff batter Ford was hit by a Grammes pitch. Ford moved up to second base on a Grammes balk and then ended up scoring on back-to-back wild pitches, tying the game at 3-3. The game would remain tied through the ninth inning.

The Hops scored the game's final run with two outs in the 10th inning. With Chen on third base, Graham hit a ground ball to AquaSox first baseman Tyler Locklear. Locklear fielded the ball to his right, taking him away from first base and making it improbable to beat Graham to the base. Pitcher Jorge Benitez ran over on the hit to cover first base and caught the toss from Locklear however Graham was able to hustle down the line to just beat the throw and end the game, giving the Hops a 4-3 win for the second night in a row.

Wrapping It Up

Alberto Rodriguez ended the night by going two-for-four with a double and two RBI. James Parker went two-for-three and Harry Ford scored two runs for the second consecutive night. Starting pitcher Raul Alcantara allowed only one earned run over four innings with eight strikeouts. AquaSox relief pitchers Kelvin Nunez, Luis Curvelo, Logan Rinehart and Jorge Benitez combined to go five and two-thirds innings, allowing only one hit on the final play of the game and no earned runs.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game three of the six game series is scheduled for Thursday April 13. RHP Bernie Martinez will make his season debut for the AquaSox. Martinez appeared in seven games (all in relief) for the AquaSox in 2022, posting a 0-1 record with a 5.00 ERA over nine innings. RHP Dylan Ray will make his second start of the season for the Hops. Ray threw 3.1 innings on April 6 at Tri City, allowing 2 hits 2 earned runs, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO for all of the action.

