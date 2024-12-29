Tri-City Storms Ahead for Win

OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers resumed the season after Christmas Break Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against their Western Conference foe Tri-City Storm.

The Lancers and Storm went back and forth in the early going with the Storm netting the lone marker in the first thanks to Storm forward Carmelo Crandell who would be the lone goal scorer in the first 20 minutes to put the Storm up 1-0.

The Lancers would go on the power play early in the middle frame with forward Easton Jacobs capitalizing just 8 seconds into the Lancers power play with Jacobs wristing one past Storm netminder Adam Dybal to knot it up at one apiece. However, Tri-City would go on a surge late in the second with forward Cameron Springer scoring on a odd man rush to put the Storm back in front at 2-1. With just .08 seconds left in the second Cameron Springer would get on the board again for the Storm to stretch the lead going into the third at 3-1.

Tri-City would hold firm defensively throughout the final frame with the Storm eventually capping it off with an empty net tally to give Tri-City the 4-1 victory. The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Puck drop is at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

