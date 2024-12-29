How 'Bout a McDouble?

December 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Brendan McMorrow tied Sunday's game, then won it in overtime, sending the Waterloo Black Hawks past the Fargo Force 2-1 at Young Arena.

The USHL veteran recorded his 10th and 11th goals of the season, both under clutch circumstances. Each goal was set up by defenseman Dylan Compton. Daniel Moor stopped 23 of 24 Fargo shots for the win.

The Hawks trailed 1-0 for most of the night, but McMorrow leveled the count at 12:29 of the third period. During a power play, Compton sent the puck into the crease from the high slot, and Grady Deering chopped away at the rebound. That kept the play alive, and McMorrow arrived to tuck the puck into an open side.

Both teams had subsequent power plays in the closing minutes, but the score remained stuck at 1-1.

During the first shift of overtime, Fargo's Reid Daavettila came to the Waterloo blue line, where Compton stopped him. McMorrow swooped back to recover the loose puck, creating a two-on-one rush with Teddy Townsend. McMorrow took the winning shot himself, hitting the top corner over Dane Callaway's right shoulder at the 25-second mark.

After shutting out the Hawks for more than 52 minutes, Callaway finished with 33 saves.

Fargo's early goal came with nine seconds remaining on the first power play of the game. Cole Bumgarner had a lot of room at the right point. He took advantage, sending a shot through traffic and under the crossbar at 12:56 of the first period.

Waterloo's victory ends an eight-game head-to-head winless streak against Fargo dating back to the start of last season.

The Hawks take just one day off before returning to action Tuesday night. The 6:05 p.m. New Year's Eve contest is against the Dubuque Fighting Saints, presented by Maple Lanes and Cadillac Xtreme Bowling Center. Everyone in attendance will receive a free bowling offer, and early-arriving fans will receive one of over 1,000 glow sticks to light up Young Arena throughout the night. Visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com to order seats online anytime, or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Fargo 1 0 0 0 - 1

Waterloo 0 0 1 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Fargo, Bumgarner 4 (McLaughlin, Schelter), 12:56 (PP). Penalties-Phelan Wat (cross checking), 11:05; Zimmerman Fgo (goalie interference), 14:09.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Deering Wat (head contact), 5:46; Prusek Fgo (roughing), 13:45.

3rd Period-2, Waterloo, McMorrow 10 (Deering, Compton), 12:29 (PP). Penalties-Laurila Fgo (tripping), 0:53; Peddle Wat (head contact), 5:38; Prusek Fgo (slashing), 12:14; Peddle Wat (tripping), 12:47; Laurila Fgo (high sticking), 14:27.

1st OT Period-3, Waterloo, McMorrow 11 (Compton), 0:25. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Fargo 7-10-7-0-24. Waterloo 14-4-16-1-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Fargo 1 / 4; Waterloo 1 / 5.

Goalies-Fargo, Callaway 1-1-1-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Waterloo, Moor 4-2-2-1 (24 shots-23 saves).

A-2,002

