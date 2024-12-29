Lancers Blanked by Buccaneers

December 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers concluded the weekend at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against Western Conference rival Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday Night.

Des Moines kicks off the scoring with forward Dylan Moran putting one by Mikhail Yegorov to put the Bucs up 1-0. Later in the first, forward Ryan Seelinger would cash in to extend the Bucs' lead at 2-0. Finally, to conclude the first period forward Brittan Alstead would tack on one more for good measure for the Buccaneers to give them a 3-0 lead going into the second period of play.

The second period would be scoreless until late in the frame as forward Jack Kernan would score off a one-time feed on a Des Moines power play to help stretch the Buccaneers' lead at 4-0 going into the third. The third period would be much of the same with Des Moines soundly out playing Omaha throughout.

The lone third period goal would come off the stick of forward Dylan Moran to help give the Buccaneers a 5-0 shutout win. The Lancers will hit the road on New Year's Eve to take on the Lincoln Stars at the Ice Box. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

