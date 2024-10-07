Trent Swick Returns to the Rangers

October 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Trent Swick in Vegas Golden Knights Training Camp

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers welcome back Trent Swick to the team after being away at the Vegas Golden Knights Training Camp. The St. Catherines native was a 6th round draft choice of Vegas (180th overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Trent spoke on the lessons he learned from being at camp and why he is excited to be back with the Rangers:

I learnt so much, it was like a completely different game from junior hockey. Having a high hockey IQ is so important. There are so many different systems for every situation in the game and if one person is out of place it all falls apart. I also learned to be where my feet are. When I'm playing for the Rangers, focus on that. Don't let my mind be elsewhere thinking about other teams that I want to play for in the future, just focus on now. I am very excited to come back and play. I really missed the guys and I'm looking forward to being a leader on this team.

General Manager, Mike McKenzie is also happy to have the 6'7 left-winger back in the lineup, "Having Swicky back is such a big boost to our team. He is a leader on and off the ice and a guy that can be a dominant player. He plays in all situations and will give our coaches flexibility and insulate some of our younger players."

Last season with the Rangers, Trent accumulated a career high in points with 62 (25G, 37) and goals with 25, in 63 regular season games and added five points (5G) in seven playoff games for the Blueshirts. Across his first three seasons with the East Avenue Blue, Swick has amassed 143 regular season games earning 86 points (38G, 48A) and a playoff career of 25 games played with 11 points (8G, 3A). He trails only captain Matthew Andonovski (OTT) and Adrian Misaljevic for the most games played on the current Rangers roster.

___

The Rangers will kick off their three-game road trip in Flint on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM in that one. Then they are on to Sault Ste. Marie for a Friday night showdown at GFL Memorial Gardens. The Blueshirts will end their road trip back stateside as they face the reigning Memorial Cup Champs, Saginaw Spirit. Kitchener is back home on Friday, October 18th to play host to the Niagara IceDogs.

