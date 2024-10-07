Rangers Acquire Jakub Chromiak in Trade with Kingston

October 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers have announced a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs, acquiring defenceman Jakub Chromiak (Ya-cub CROW-mee-ack) and Sault Ste. Marie's eighth round draft choice in 2026 in exchange for Kitchener's seventh round pick in 2028 and a conditional Kitchener eighth round draft choice in 2027.

"Jakub will be a solid addition to our team, and we look forward to welcoming him to Kitchener," said Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He is an older defenceman with experience in the league that plays a two-way game and can provide our team with more depth and experience on the back end."

Chromiak, standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 183 pounds, was selected by the Sudbury Wolves in the first round (8th overall) of the 2022 Import Draft out of Ilava, Slovakia. Chromiak played one full season with the Wolves in 2022-23 suiting up in 61 games and earning a respectable 19 points (4G, 15A). The Kingston Frontenacs traded for Jakub on November 1st, 2023, the following season. In 48 games with Kingston last season, Chromiak amassed 18 points scoring five goals coupled with thirteen assists.

Chromiak will wear number 3 for the East Avenue Blue and will look to join the Rangers ahead of their three-game road trip this week.

The Rangers will kick off their three-game road trip in Flint on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM in that one. Then they are on to Sault Ste. Marie for a Friday night showdown at GFL Memorial Gardens. The Blueshirts will end their road trip back stateside as they head in to face the reigning Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit. Kitchener is back home on Friday, October 18th to play host to the Niagara IceDogs.

