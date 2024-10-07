Spitfires' Joey Costanzo Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

October 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a shutout, along with a 0.50 goals-against average and .981 save percentage.

Stopping 53 of the 54 shots he faced last week, Costanzo turned aside all 27 shots that came his way to earn second star honours in a 5-0 victory over the Soo Greyhounds on Thursday night. The 6-foot-1, 174lb. netminder was back in the crease on Saturday, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced as the Spitfires closed out a perfect weekend with a 5-1 road win over the Brantford Bulldogs.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Costanzo currently leads all OHL goaltenders with a league-best .943 save percentage this season across four games played. Originally drafted by the Niagara IceDogs in the second round (23rd overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Costanzo has played to a 45-39-2-3 record including two shutouts over 100 regular season games split between the IceDogs and the Spitfires, with a career save percentage of .880 and a 4.09 goals-against average.

Also considered or the award this week, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Nolan Lalonde of the Kingston Frontenacs went 1-0-0-1, including a shutout. Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds was also a standout, making 55 saves in a two-win weekend.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

