He, Costanzo and Edwards Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

October 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 6, 2024.

IceDogs' Kevin He Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He of the Niagara IceDogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording three goals along with four assist for seven points over two games played.

He registered an assist on Friday night, contributing to the IceDogs' 5-3 triumph over the Oshawa Generals. On Sunday, the 6-foot, 180lb. forward delivered a career-best performance, racking up three goals and three assists for an impressive six-point night. The six points tie a Niagara IceDogs single game franchise record. Securing a perfect weekend for the IceDogs, He's standout showing earned him first-star honours in a 7-3 victory over the Brampton Steelheads.

An 18-year-old from Nobleton, Ont., He ranks fourth among OHL point-producers so far this season, tallying six goals, five assists and 11 points in four games played. Selected in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, He has recorded 98 points (58-40-98) in 134 career OHL regular season games with the IceDogs after being chosen in the second round, 25th overall by the club in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads found the scoresheet, totalling seven points (4-3-7) in three games played. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Pinelli was a standout for the Ottawa 67's, registering four goals, an assist and five points in a pair of victories.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Spitfires' Joey Costanzo Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a shutout, along with a 0.50 goals-against average and .981 save percentage.

Stopping 53 of the 54 shots he faced last week, Costanzo turned aside all 27 shots that came his way to earn second star honours in a 5-0 victory over the Soo Greyhounds on Thursday night. The 6-foot-1, 174lb. netminder was back in the crease on Saturday, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced as the Spitfires closed out a perfect weekend with a 5-1 road win over the Brantford Bulldogs.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Costanzo currently leads all OHL goaltenders with a league-best .943 save percentage this season across four games played. Originally drafted by the Niagara IceDogs in the second round (23rd overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Costanzo has played to a 45-39-2-3 record including two shutouts over 100 regular season games split between the IceDogs and the Spitfires, with a career save percentage of .880 and a 4.09 goals-against average.

Also considered or the award this week, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Nolan Lalonde of the Kingston Frontenacs went 1-0-0-1, including a shutout. Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds was also a standout, making 55 saves in a two-win weekend.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Sting's Beckham Edwards Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Beckham Edwards of the Sarnia Sting is the OHL Rookie of the Week, registering three goals, an assist, and four points in three games played.

Edwards opened the week with a goal on Friday night as the Sting came up short in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Saginaw Spirit. The 6-foot-1, 170lb. centreman earned second star honours on Saturday, tallying a pair of goals in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Flint Firebirds. Edwards closed out the weekend with an assist on Sunday as the Sting earned two points in a 2-1 win over the Soo Greyhounds.

Selected in the third round (46th overall) by the Sting in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Detroit Little Ceasars U15 AAA program, Edwards ranks second among all OHL rookies in points this season, registering five (4-1-5) points in as many games played.

Also considered for the award this week, a pair of Niagara IceDogs teammates in Braidy Wassilyn (2-2-4) and Max Crete (2-1-3) were productive on the ice, contributing to a two-win weekend for the club.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.