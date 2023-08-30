Travs Use Team Effort to Trounce Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers fell behind early but then scored 12 unanswered runs on the way to a 12-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night. All nine Travs batters had at least one hit with seven scoring at least one run and eight driving in at least one. Three times on the night, Arkansas scored at least three runs in an inning. Starter Ethan Lindow threw the first three frames and then Rob Kaminsky, Ben Onyshko and Allan Saathoff each tossed two scoreless innings to close it out.

Moments That Mattered

* With two out and none on in the second, eight straight Travs reached base as they scored five times to take the lead and take control of the game.

* Tulsa was held to only three hits, all singles, after the first inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Walking Cabrera: 2-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, RBI

* 2B Connor Hoover: 1-2, 3 BB, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs have won back-to-back games for the first time since July 21 and 22.

* Cabrera was making his Double-A debut and reached base four times.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Alex Valverde (0-1, 9.64) pitching for Arkansas against Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (2-5, 4.69) for Tulsa. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

