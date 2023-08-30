Mendlinger Tallies 4 Hits; Cards Top Naturals, 6-5

August 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springdale, AR - RF Noah Mendlinger tallied four hits and just missed the cycle by a triple, helping pace the Springfield Cardinals (27-26, 61-61) to the 6-5 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (25-27, 54-67) at Arvest Ballpark on Wednesday night. Springfield is 6-1 in their last seven games and is back within 3.0 games of the 1st-place Wichita Wind Surge in the North Division 2nd Half Standings with 16 games left to play.

Decisions:

W - RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (3-4)

L - LHP Rylan Kaufman (0-1)

S - RHP Matt Svanson (2)

Notables:

RF Noah Mendlinger went 4x5 with a two-run home run in the 5th, a double and two singles, finishing with two RBIs and a run... 2B Thomas Saggese drove a go-ahead three-run triple in the 7th, increasing his Minor League-leading total of hits to 150 and Double-A leading total of RBIs to 103... CF Victor Scott II went 3x4 with three singles, his 83rd steal (33rd in Double-A), a run and a walk... RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson dealt 2.1 relief innings with just one run to get the win... RHP Brandon Komar logged 5.2 innings with just three runs in the no-decision... RHP Matt Svanson nailed down his second save in as many nights.

On Deck:

-Thursday, August 31, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Tink Hence (2-3, 5.70) @ NWA LHP Noah Cameron (2-9, 6.02)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.