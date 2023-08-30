Hooks Strike Late to Level Series

FRISCO, TX - A two-run single by Grae Kessinger in the eighth inning Wednesday night proved to be the game-winner as the Hooks rallied to knock off Frisco, 2-1.

Corpus Christi trailed, 1-0, over the first seven innings after being held to a single by Will Wagner that began the ballgame. Chad Stevens and Garrett Wolforth sparked the rally with a knock and a walk respectively. With one away and down in the count, 0-2, Kessinger muscled an inside fastball into right field to pate the pair.

The 2-1 edge held thanks to zeros by Ray Gaither in the eighth and ninth. Gaither, who hails from nearby Coppell, TX, struck out three and stranded three, including a lead-off double in the final frame.

Logan VanWey retired the lone man he faced in relief of Valente Bellozo. Tyler Brown earned the victory with two perfect innings as Corpus Christi's bullpen delivered 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Bellozo struck out five against three singles and three walks while allowing one unearned run over 4 2/3 in his Double-A debut.

