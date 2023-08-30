Riders Drop Pitchers' Duel to Even Series

August 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders held the Corpus Christi Hooks to just two runs for the second-consecutive game but could not muster enough offense in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday at Riders Field.

Dane Acker tossed five shutout innings with only one hit allowed for Frisco, striking out five and walking just two. In his 10th start at Double-A, he tied his season high with five innings and lowered his ERA to 3.08.

Justin Slaten struck out five batters over two innings as the first RoughRiders reliever of the night. He did not allow a hit and held onto the 1-0 lead. Reid Birlingmair (1-1) allowed the go-ahead run on a bloop single in the eighth inning and took the loss. Danny Duffy pitched a scoreless top of the ninth.

Jax Biggers doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning but was stranded at third base to end the game.

Tyler Brown (5-3) garnered the win by posting two hitless innings out of the Hooks' bullpen. Ray Gaither tossed the final two innings without a run and picked up the save.

Chris Seise's sacrifice fly in the second inning put the Riders ahead 1-0. Liam Hicks had walked earlier in the inning and scored the first run of the game. Hicks went 1-for-3 and has now reached base in all 33 of his games at Riders Field this year.

The Riders held onto the 1-0 lead until the eighth, when the Hooks scored their only two runs of the game. Frisco snapped a streak of 40 innings without trailing.

The RoughRiders snapped a four-game win streak on Wednesday. Frisco has won four consecutive games on three occasions this year but the Riders have not won five games in a row.

Trevor Hauver went 2-for-4 on Wednesday and has three hits plus a walk in the first two games of this series.

On Thursday, August 31st, the Hooks return to Riders Field at 7:05 p.m. for the third game of the six-game series with RHP Seth Nordlin (1-5, 5.43) on the mound for Frisco. Corpus Christi will send out RHP Blair Henley (3-5, 4.56 ERA).

Thirsty Thursday at Riders Field features $3 Truly and $3 Shiner in the seating bowl, plus $2 drinks for fans 21 and up with a Rowdy @ The River ticket, presented by Twisted Tea. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.