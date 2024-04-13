Travs Survive in Tulsa, 3-2

Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - For the third time this week, the Arkansas Travelers took a one-run win over the Tulsa Drillers, this time by a 3-2 count on Friday night. Travs pitching was clutch when needed as they forced the Drillers into stranding 14 runners on the night. Danny Wirchansky earned his first win, dealing five shutout innings with Ben Onsyhko, Blas Castano, Travis Kuhn and Reid Morgan combining to slam the door. Robbie Tenerowicz homered and drove in two and Tyler Locklear also homered.

Moments That Mattered

* Kuhn came into a mess in the seventh with a one-run lead and the bases loaded with one out but struck out the next two hitters to preserve the lead. He then worked around a hit batter and a walk in the eighth to again hold the one run lead.

* Morgan pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save. After a leadoff single, Harry Ford gunned down a pinch-runner trying to steal second. Then, after a walk, Morgan struck out the next two hitters to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Robbie Tenerowicz: 1-3, run, SF, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 1.2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Cole Young went 1-4 and has a hit in all eight games this season.

* The Travs clinched the series win with the victory having won four times this week but never scoring more than four in any of the wins.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with RHP Juan Mercedes (0-0, 1.80) starting for Arkansas against RHP Kendall Williams (0-0, 2.25). First pitch is set for 1:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

