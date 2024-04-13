Cardinals Sweep Doubleheader to Remain a Perfect 7-0

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Cardinals rode the right arm of Tink Hence to a 3-1 win in game one and a six-run third helped lift the Cards to a 10-2 victory in game two en route to a doubleheader sweep of the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at Hammons Field. With tonight's win, the Cardinals are off to a franchise-record 7-0 start and have won their first two series of the season.

Decisions:

Game 1:

W: Tink Hence (1-0)

L: Miguel Rodriguez (0-1)

S: Andrew Marrero (1)

Game 2:

W: Ian Bedell (1-0)

L: Travis Adams (0-1)

Notables:

The Cardinals sent 12 men to the plate during their six-run 3rd in game two. It's the most runs the Cards have scored in an inning this season.

Tink Hence came within one strikeout of setting a new career high in whiffs, finishing with 8. He struck out 9 Tulsa Drillers on July 28, 2023.

Nathan Church collected four hits, running his hitting streak to six games to start the season. Church has 10 hits in just six games.

Andrew Marrero picked up his first save of the season. He notched 11 in 2023 with the Peoria Chiefs.

Noah Mendlinger drove in three runs Friday, giving him five for the series.

The Cards walked a season-high 9 times in game two.

On Deck:

Saturday, April 13: SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs WCH RHP Pierson Ohl (0-0, 3.60)

2,000 fans receive a 20th Year Commemorative Poster Giveaway presented by Bar-S Foods & Price Cutter

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

